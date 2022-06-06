Undefeated American Devin Haney became boxing’s first undisputed lightweight champion in 32 years with a unanimous points victory over George Kambosos.

Greek Australian fans had marched from Lonsdale Street through to Marvel Stadium for the lightweight blockbuster – Kambosos fought like a Spartan accepting defeat gracefully

The Greek Australian had a home crowd of almost 50,000, with many of them having marched down Lonsdale Street to Marvel Stadium to support him.

And he walked the true warrior talk at the hardest moment, personally handing over his belts to his 23-year-old opponent, after the judges’ decision on his undisputed win was read out.

“Let’s do it again,” he said, promising a comeback tailored to Haney’s style of game to “get him back at the end of this year”.

Kambosos said that what matters most was that he fought all the way through and didn’t back down to the challenge.

“This is amazing for the sport.

“At the end of the day, I wanted to take the best test, the hardest test. I take the risk, I fight the best of the best, at the end of the day, I didn’t have to fight him.”

Even Haney praised the Greek Australian for putting his belts on the line to fight him, and confirmed he’d accept the invitation for a rematch.

“I take my hat off to him (Kambosos) because he’s a true warrior, it was nothing but respect throughout the whole buildup,” Haney said after his victory.

WBC title holder Haney defended his belt for a fifth time and took Australian Kambosos’ WBA (Super), IBF and WBO titles in Melbourne.

Haney is the first undisputed lightweight champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1990 and the first in the four-belt era, which began in 2004.