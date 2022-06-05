Greece started off its new campaign in the UEFA Nations League with a 1-0 win in Northern Ireland, thanks to a Tasos Bakasetas strike late in the first half.

Under the guidance of new coach Gustavo Poyet, the Greeks were creative enough in the first half, but dropped back in the second and could have returned home with nothing were it not for the wasteful hosts in Belfast.

The Nations League C game at Windsor Park saw Greece put some pressure on the Irish, but without creating many chances.

A long-range effort by the right foot of Bakasetas was ideal to undo the Northern Ireland defense as it found the back of the net on the 39th minute.

The second half was a real test for the Greek defense in what was arguably the toughest away game for the Greeks in this pool that also includes Kosovo and Cyprus.

The visitors seemed to have little cohesion between their lines and often allowed the hosts into their box too easily, though in the last 10 minutes, in view of the game’s finish line the Greeks upped their pace and did not really go under any real threat.

Up next Greece is visiting Kosovo on Sunday.