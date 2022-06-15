Gold medal and new record in the 100m breaststroke for Pelendritou at World Championships in Madeira

Cypriot swimmer Karolina Pelendritou won a gold medal in the 100m breaststroke in the SB11 category, at the World Para Swimming Championships held in Madeira on Tuesday, setting a new games record with a time of 1:21.01.

This is the second gold medal for Pelendritou at the event, following her 50m freestyle win in the S11 category on Sunday with a time of 29.81.

Pelendritou was a 2021 Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist, setting a world record of 1:19.78.