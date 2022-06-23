The English School students and faculty warmly welcomed HRH Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, to their premises on Tuesday, 21 June 2022, as part of the celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee across the Commonwealth of Nations. The Earl was received by Headmaster David Lambon and the Board of Management.

According to a press release by the English School, the school was founded in 1900 and stands as the oldest school of its kind outside the United Kingdom. “This unique status was on full display during the Earl’s visit, also reflecting the school’s long-standing tradition of royal visits and its broader linkage to the United Kingdom, dating back to Princess Mary’s visit in 1936”.

It adds that among the historic milestones in the school’s illustrious history was Prince Philip’s visit, in 1993, who also awarded that year’s prestigious Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to students. The English School has a long and distinguished history with the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, dating back to 1968, which seeks to equip young people for life and work, as the world’s leading youth achievement award. Indeed, the school is the oldest Independent Award Centre in the world, counting an astonishing 700 student participants this current academic year alone.

In regards to the Earl’s visit, Headmaster David Lambon underscored the school’s established and multifaceted connection to the UK, alongside its excellent relations with the British High Commission. “We were delighted to welcome Prince Edward to our school, further expanding our longstanding relations. Since our founding in 1900, we have enjoyed close links with the UK, both through the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Scheme and many generations of students attending UK universities. There are many changes in the world at present, however, the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Scheme remains a constant avenue for student development, and we were delighted to welcome the Earl of Wessex to meet recipients today”.

Headmaster Lambon had the opportunity to share the school’s newly-launched Students First initiative, through which the school is taking the next step in the future of education and pastoral care. The flagship programme aims to reinforce the school’s educational mission through comprehensive improvements across all sectors, in continuing to prepare students to access the highest quality tertiary education and to become global and democratic citizens, empowered to aspire to key leadership roles in their adult lives.

During his visit, the Earl of Wessex also toured the institution’s grounds and was presented with a commemorative photo album, replete with archival highlights of the school’s rich 120-year history, including photos from previous royal visits by Princess Mary (in 1936) and Prince Philip (in 1993).