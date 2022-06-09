Two to appear in court charge with murder of 10-week-old baby girl

A man and a woman will appear in court charged in connection with the death of their baby daughter.

Darren Hurrell, 25 (25.04.97) of Meadow Lane, Derby, and Lauren Saint-George, 25 (24.09.96) of Bonnington House, Enfield will appear for trial at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 13 June.

The charges follow an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command into the death of ten-week-old Lily-Mai St George who died on 2 February 2018.

Hurrell and Saint-George, were both charged on 1 June 2021 with the following offences: