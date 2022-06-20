The Rebate has been paid to Direct Debit payers in #Enfield.

You have until 1 July 2022 to apply for the Council Tax Energy Rebate. You are eligible for the Council Tax Energy Rebate if you live in Council Tax bands A to D.

Do not provide bank details to anyone calling claiming to be from #Enfield Council.

Apply online today at https://www.enfield.gov.uk/energyrebateform

