Eight year old UK Cypriot twins Christian and Angelo Michael signed for Stevenage FC Academy recently the twins from Cheshunt whose paternal grandparents are from Vasili and their maternal grandparents from Pyla have been playing football since the age of 3 have been training with Stevenage since September.
They were offered a place in their academy and signed for Stevenage football club last week.
Eight year old UK Cypriot twins Christian and Angelo Michael sign for Stevenage FC Academy
