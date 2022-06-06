On Saturday, 4th June 2022, with the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, 14 adults were received into the Holy Orthodox Church by the Sacraments of Holy Baptism and Holy Chrismation at the Holy Church of Saint Nektarios the Wonder-Worker in Battersea. Protopresbyter Christodoulos Christodoulou, priest-in-charge, and Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, officiated during the Service. The newly-illumined adults completed the Discover Orthodoxy weekly online 6-month course offered by the Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater, under the spiritual auspices of the Holy Archdiocese. Following the Service, a gracious reception was hosted by the parish of St. Nektarios for the newly-baptized Orthodox Christians and their guests.

On 5th June 2022, the newly-baptized attended the celebration of the Divine Liturgy in the Cathedral of Divine Wisdom and received the Holy Eucharist for the first time. Following the Liturgy, the Archbishop blessed, greeted, and welcomed those newly received into the Orthodox Church. Until present day, under His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas, three adult group baptisms have occurred, totaling approximately 50 adult conversions, coming from various ethnic backgrounds and origins,

For more information or to invite others to Discover Orthodoxy, please contact Fr. Nephon Tsimalis at: [email protected]