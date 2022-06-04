Deputy Minister for Tourism, Savvas Perdios said on Friday the Ministry intents to launch Tourist Police, a project which appeared in 2019 but was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing an event on the launching of Ayia Napa’s Tourism Code of Contact, Perdios said he will hold discussions with the Minister of Finance over the necessary funds, recalling that Tourist Police was one of the requests of the Famagusta region “but the Covid-19 pandemic did not allow us to proceed with the implementation.”

Perdios noted that Tourist Police does not necessarily means policing but one of its roles could be to train and urge tourist to respect the city, the region and the environment they are visiting.

He also noted that Ayia Napa’s Code of Conduct is in line with the messages the Deputy Ministry would like to convey over Cyprus new tourist identity and the slogan “Love Cyprus” which is “an indirect message to all those living or visiting the island that we should love and respect.”