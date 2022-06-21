Cyprus took 13th place at the 75th Balkan Men / Women’s Athletics Championships in Craiova, Romania, on 18 and 19 June 2022, winning 1 silver and 4 bronze medals and raising the overall harvest – in 8 appearances – to 32 medals, 9 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze, according to a press release of the Amateur Athletic Association of Cyprus.

After the bronze medal of Androniki Lada on Saturday in discus, on Sunday Olivia Fotopoulou won a silver medal in the 200m. and Filippa Fotopoulou (length), Apostolos Parellis (discus throw) and Thalia Charalambous (5,000m) clinched a bronze medal.

In a press release, the Cyprus Sports Organisation congratulates the athletes Olivia Fotopoulou, Apostolos Parellis, Androniki Lada, Filippa Fotopoulou and Thalia Charalambous who excelled in the Balkan Championship, as well as their coaches.