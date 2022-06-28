Cyprus has won a second bronze medal in the Mediterranean games in Oran, Algeria.

Elena Christodoulou and Eva Kattirtzi won the medal in badminton. Although they were defeated in the semifinal, which took place on Monday morning, there won’t be a secondary final and therefore the pairs in the semifinals will be awarded prizes, a press release by the Cyprus Sports Organization says.

This is Cyprus’ second bronze following the bronze by Markos Tsaggaras in karate.

Cyprus Sports Organizations congratulated Christodoulou and Kattirtzi, their coach and badminton federation.