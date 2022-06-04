Presidential Commissioner, Photis Photiou, visited on Friday the community school in New York, the Greek School of St. Demetrius, noting important work that is being done there, a press release by the Presidency says.

The Commissioner is currently visiting New York, on the occasion of the Congress of the Federation of Cypriot Organizations of America to be held on June 4th, 2022.

Photiou expressed the government’s support to the school, saying that it helps the new generation learn about their roots, traditions, history and culture.

He also had the opportunity to talk to the children at the school who expressed their love for Cyprus. Furthermore, he discussed with the school management and the teachers about the school programs and the problems they face, and listened to their suggestions.

During his stay in New York, the Presidential Commissioner will represent the President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades, in the events for the celebrations of the Greek Independence Day, which will take place in New York, and will also have meetings with the UN Assistant Secretary General, representatives of the community organizations and the youth of the Diaspora, the press release says.