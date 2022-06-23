AKEL: Occupied Kantara is burning – our soul is burning along with it

23 June 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, London

It is with immense sorrow that we follow the development of yet another fire in the occupied Kantara area, which is burning our soul too. Unfortunately, an ecological disaster is unfolding with tragic results for both the natural environment and the people living in the area.

The contribution made in the fight against the fire by two planes of the Republic of Cyprus highlights once again the importance of bi-community cooperation in resolving important issues concerning both the common ecosystem and the two communities of the island.

