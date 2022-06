Cyprus is promoting actions in excess of €1.3 billion for the protection of the environment, President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades said in a post on Twitter on the occasion of World Environment Day.

“Environmental protection is at the heart of our policies. As Government we are investing in the green transition and environmental sustainability and through the Cyprus Tomorrow Plan and the Thalia Programme we are promoting actions in excess of €1.3 billion,” President Anastasiades noted.