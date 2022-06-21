Cyprus is in favour of further measures and reforms being undertaken, as well as cooperation between states, in order to expand its actions for the achievement of the full and equal enjoyment of the rights of persons with disabilities and the realisation to the fullest extent possible of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Andreas Hadjichrysanthou has said.

He was speaking at the 15th Conference of the State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, at the United Nations, in New York.

“As one of the most vulnerable and marginalized social groups, persons with disabilities continue to be at risk of exclusion, facing barriers to full and effective participation across all sectors of society,” Hadjichrysanthou noted.

The experience of the pandemic, he added, shows us that additional drastic measures and reforms are required in all areas of life of persons with disabilities, especially in areas of assistive technology, work and employment and risk situations.

The Cypriot Permanent Representative said that following the ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2011, the Republic of Cyprus “adopted its National Strategy for Persons with Disabilities and implements three-yearly National Disability Action Plans, defining the vision, values, strategic goals and actions for the fulfilment of the rights of citizens with disabilities, in all areas of their lives”.

He outlined actions that Cyprus implements aiming to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities, including the provision of new social services in the community to support the independent living of persons with an intellectual disability or autism, the adoption of new legislation for the creation of social enterprises and the design of tools and mechanisms to support persons with disabilities to become employees or owners, the expansion of rehabilitation services offered, improving accessibility to beach facilities, archaeological sites and museums, public websites, public transportation and public buildings and drafting new legislation on special education towards a modern education system for all students.

Cyprus, he stressed, “is in favour of further measures and reforms being undertaken, as well as cooperation between States, in order to expand its actions for the achievement of the full and equal enjoyment of the rights of persons with disabilities and the realization to the fullest extent possible of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.”