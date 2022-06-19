The Municipality of Piraeus and the Shipping Ministry of Cyprus have organized a special event to welcome the ship at the Greek capital’s main port at 7 p.m., at Terminal B.
The Daleela set sail from Limassol on Sunday in a seasonal connection that is expected to stay open until September 16. The Greece-Cyprus route last operated 21 years ago.
Cyprus-Greece ferry to arrive in Piraeus on Monday
