Cyprus announced a voluntary contribution of 100 thousand euros during the Ad hoc Committee meeting of the General Assembly on Thursday which convened to announce voluntary contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Cyprus was represented by Doros Venezis, Counselor at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Nations who echoed in a statement during the meeting the overwhelming appreciation for the vital, indispensable and stabilizing role that UNRWA plays, especially in providing educational support, health care services, relief and social services to 6 million Palestinian refugees.

Announcing the Government of the Republic of Cyprus’ voluntary and symbolic contribution of 100,000 euros towards the indispensable work carried out by UNRWA and its staff, he emphasized the importance of finding, as soon as possible, a lasting, two state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.