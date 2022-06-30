A delegation of Cypriot members of the House of Representatives is travelling to the UK to take part at the Organisation for the Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) annual session in Birmingham.

The five-day meeting, at the International Convention Centre, will take place from 2-6 July, providing an opportunity for around 700 members of the assembly and their guests to discuss the critical security issues facing Europe. It will be the first in person session of the annual assembly since 2019.

Irene Charalambides, who chairs the delegation, will travel with MPs Kyriakos Hadjiyianni and Christos Senekis to Birmingham.

Charalambides is also Vice-President of the OSCE PA and Special Representative on Fighting Corruption.

Many resolutions will be tabled for approval, including Charalambides’ resolution on Code of Conduct for Members of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The largest event on the Assembly’s calendar, the 2022 Annual Session comes at a time of heightened challenges facing the OSCE region due to the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine.

Debates are expected to focus on the war and its related political, security and humanitarian impacts, but will also cover other important issues, including economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, migration and displacement, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, human trafficking in a globalised economy, cybersecurity and cybercrime, nuclear security and the prohibition of nuclear weapons, pollution and climate change, independence of civil society and freedom of the media and combating disinformation, the conference website said.