A major crackdown on drivers who park dangerously and flout traffic rules in Wood Green town centre will be launched this weekend in direct response to growing concerns by the local community.

Haringey Council has already put in place a number of parking enforcement measures to improve safety and will now be expanding that over the coming days following engagement with residents who spoke about irresponsible parking in their neighbourhoods.

The council will prioritise enforcement against pavement parking, double line parking and parking which causes obstruction to public transport.

The first roll out of this joint partnership with the police will start this weekend from 10pm to 1am on Friday and Saturday nights.

Extending parking enforcement to 1am will be rolled out across the borough as the council continues to listen and work with communities to improve their neighbourhoods.

Cllr Seema Chandwani, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequality and Resident Services, said:

“I would like to thank all residents who have engaged with us to highlight the problem of irresponsible parking late at night in their neighbourhoods. It is unacceptable and illegal behaviour that we should not tolerate.

“Our new late night parking enforcement programme will tackle this problem. This is a fantastic example of how residents, the Police and the council can work together to reshape services that improve our borough.”