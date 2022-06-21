On Sunday 26 June, 11am-4pm, pop down to visit Finchley Central summer fair in Albert Place.

Everyone is invited, the fair will feature local craftspeople, businesses, performers, and artists.

Join us in welcoming the warmer months and get into the summer vibes by visiting the various stalls consisting of workshops, face painting, vintage clothes, eco products, local street food, live music and more!

Designed to support local talent, local businesses and the local community, the Summer Fair will celebrate some of the best that Finchley has to offer. Come and join us to show your support!

Visit https://bit.ly/3NKp6j9 for more information