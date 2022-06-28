Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a church building on South Mall in Edmonton.

Part of a church building on the first floor of a mixed-use block was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire was discovered when fire alarms sounded and security staff found smoke coming from the top of the church entrance door.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by an unattended candle.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s really important that you never leave candles unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes.

“We recommend swapping traditional candles for LED flameless ones as they are much safer, but if you do use real candles, follow our simple safety tips.”

The Brigade was called at 1835 and the fire was under control by 1945. Fire crews from Enfield, Chingford, Southgate and Walthamstow fire stations attended the scene.

Candle safety tips

Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before bed.

These items should always be held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over.

Keep them away from materials that might catch fire – that’s things like curtains, furniture, clothes and hair.

Be aware that tea lights get very hot and without proper holders can melt through plastic surfaces like a TV or bath

To avoid accidents keep candles and other naked flames out of reach of children and pets.