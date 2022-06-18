The Met is appealing for the public’s help in locating the most wanted robbery offenders in the capital.

Meanwhile officers are stepping up efforts to stop criminals in their tracks and keep the public safe.

Images of the eight outstanding offenders, who are all wanted for robbery, have been released in the hope the public can help and report what they know.

The drive to arrest outstanding offenders is part of ongoing activity to drive down robbery offences as we enter into the summer period. Robbery is the biggest contributor to youth violence in London with 24 per cent of robberies being knife enabled (FYTD 2022/23, as of 31 May).

Tackling violent crime is our top priority and our efforts are having an impact. In the FY 2021/22 robbery offences reduced by 39 per cent with 16,440 fewer victims. The Met is ensuring a strong presence in robbery hotspots, deterring offenders and reassuring the public.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lee Hill, of the Violent Crime Taskforce, said: “With summer around the corner, we are increasing our efforts to bear down on robbery and arrest these individuals to bring them to justice.

“These offenders have caused fear and think it is ok to steal from our communities. It is our priority to arrest them to prevent them from causing further harm. The impact of robbery can be long-lasting and have a devastating effect on the victim, who often feel a total loss of control.

“These eight individuals have been involved in some violent and frightening attacks. My message is clear – we will not stop looking for you until you are arrested. Do the right thing and hand yourself in at your nearest police station and you can begin to turn your life around. You will not be able to evade justice forever.

“In the Met we are working hard to tackle robbery. There are dedicated, proactive units working to locate offenders across London. We are focusing our resources in hotspot areas and putting our officers where they are most needed.

“We routinely carry out arrest enquiries to locate outstanding offenders, but we also need the help of the public. If you know where any of these offenders are, or happen to see them while you are out and about then I urge you to pass on information to us as soon as possible.

If you see any of the wanted offenders call us right away on 101 or dial 999 if it’s an emergency. If you don’t want to speak to police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Details of the individuals:

Jamie Reese Bagnall, 23 (01/05/1999), last known to reside in Wickford, Essex, is wanted for an armed robbery in October 2021 in Chadwell Heath. He was part of a group armed with knives who poured acid on the face of the victim, kicked and punched him and stole his watch.Iosif Marius Amarandei, 22 (17/10/1999), last known to reside in Basildon, Essex, is wanted for three robberies committed in the summer of 2021 in Harold Hill, Dagenham and Romford. On all three occasions arranged to meet the victim in order to buy a car, he then robbed them of cash and valuable items. On one occasion, he pointed a gun in the victim’s face. He is also known to have carried a knife.Beniamin Cosmin Boros, 33 (02/10/1989), last known to reside in Kingsbury, is wanted for a violent robbery in Edgeware in October 2021. He beat up the victim and robbed him of his wallet, mobile, keys and van.Maashak Daniel Bloomfield, 32 (22/04/1990), last known to reside in Camberwell is wanted for a robbery in February 2020 in Marylebone. The victim was jumped upon by a group who threatened and robbed him of his Canada Goose jacket, AirPods, cash and phone.Joshua Clarke, 32 (14/11/1989), last known to reside in Westminster, is wanted for a robbery in Kensal Town in August 2021. He befriended the victim then punched and kicked them in order to steal mobile phones and a wallet to the value of £750Swaleh Ahmed Swaleh, 23 (27/06/1998), last known to reside in Romford, is wanted for an armed robbery in Ilford in September 2021. He held a knife to the throat of a victim and robbed him of his pedal cycle.Jason Iyasara, 44 (27/01/1978), last known to reside in Sutton, is wanted for an armed robbery inside a food shop in Fulham Broadway in April 2020. He used force to steal items from the shop, when a staff member attempted to detain him, Iyasara stabbed them.Mason Bradley Luxon, 24 (16/01/1998), last known to reside in Romford, is wanted for an armed robbey in Romford in November 2019. Three men approached the victim with a knife and demanded they hand over their property.