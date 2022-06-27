Residents, businesses and visitors are invited to comment on plans for cycling and walking route improvements in and around Waltham Cross town centre.

Broxbourne Borough Council, working with Hertfordshire County Council, and using funding from National Highways’ ‘Designated Funds’, has developed draft proposals aimed at increasing accessibility and improving the safety of walking and cycling along key routes.

There are four links proposed which radiate from the town centre towards Cheshunt in the north, Enfield in the south, Waltham Abbey in the east, and towards the new developments along the A10 in the west.

Full information about the proposals, as well as some of the possible design features that could be implemented can be found on www.broxbourne.gov.uk/WXcyclingwalking2022. Members of the public have the opportunity to give their views on the proposals until midnight on Sunday 24 July.