It’s Clean Air Day this Thursday, 16 June. We’re marking it by raising awareness of the climate emergency that we are all facing, our commitment to tackle poor air quality and putting sustainability at the forefront of what we do.

It is estimated that each year air pollution causes up to 36,000 deaths in the UK – and we’re not immune in Outer London.

The Mayor of London has highlighted that Barnet is one of four boroughs that have among the most deaths caused by poor air quality.

Clean Air Day will see schools, workplaces and communities across the borough raise awareness of air quality and inspire people to take simple steps to tackle air pollution.

This week we’re highlighting what we’re doing – and how you can do your bit – to improve air quality in the borough.

