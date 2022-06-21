Join us for a FREE celebration of the £6.2million regeneration of Colindale Park, Silkstream Park and Montrose Playing Fields – part of Barnet Council’s investment programme for green spaces and leisure.
The celebration will be at Montrose Playing Fields on Saturday 25 June from 12pm to 4pm and includes:
🟠 Sports demonstrations
🟢 Competitions and giveaways
🔵 Food
🟣 Music
🟡 Fun inflatables… and lots more!
Find out more at: https://engage.barnet.gov.uk/parkscelebration
Barnet celebration of the Parks
Join us for a FREE celebration of the £6.2million regeneration of Colindale Park, Silkstream Park and Montrose Playing Fields – part of Barnet Council’s investment programme for green spaces and leisure.