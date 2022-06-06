Attorney General analyses legal aspect of Famagusta issue at meeting with PACE rapporteur

Photograph: ΓΤΠ – Αντρέας Λουκαΐδης

Attorney General George Savvides held a meeting on Monday with Italian MP, Piero Fassino during which he analysed the legal aspect of the Famagusta issue as well as the consequences of the illegal opening of part of the enclosed area of Varosha by Turkey.

The Italian MP, who is rapporteur of the subject “Call for return of Famagusta to its lawful residents” in the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), is paying Cyprus a working visit until 8 June.

According to a press release, Savvides underlined the importance of Fassino’s visit to Cyprus as well as the time that this visit is taking place since its purpose is to record Turkey’s illegal actions in the occupied part of the Republic of Cyprus and in particular, in the fenced off area of Varosha.

The Attorney General presented the legal aspect of the issue and the consequences of the illegal opening of Varosha, while pointing out the clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions on Cyprus, as well as the violation of the property rights of the legitimate residents of Famagusta.

He also referred to the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, which demonstrate the continuous violations of international law and human rights by Turkey.

In this context, he explained the positions of the Republic on the role of the so-called “immovable property committee” that operates in the occupied territories of Cyprus regarding Greek Cypriot properties in Varosha. He also highlighted the ineffectiveness of this committee, it is added.

He noted that despite the international outcry, Turkey continues its illegal actions in Cyprus, and referred to Ankara’s recent actions in the fenced off area of Famagusta in violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

Fassino thanked the Attorney General for his detailed and precise position. Savvides expressed the wish that Fassino’s Report will constitute one more step towards the just request of the people of Famagusta to return to the town of their ancestors as soon as possible.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a “ghost town”.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.