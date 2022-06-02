Approximately 885,000 passengers travelled to and from Larnaka and Pafos airports in May, 634,000 more than in the corresponding period of 2021.

According to a press release by Hermes Airports, passenger traffic in May is at 78.3% of the corresponding month of 2019, a year in which a record passenger traffic was recorded at Larnaka and Pafos airports.

“Specifically, in the first five months of the year, approximately 2.5 million passengers travelled to and from Larnaka and Pafos airports, which is two million passengers more than in the corresponding period in 2021 and corresponds to 73% of the traffic in the same period in 2019,” it is noted.

Based on the data so far, flights from the two airports in June are expected to increase from 645 to around 704 flights per week.

As for Larnaka Airport, the total number of airline seats available in May was 692,000, recording an increase of 364,000 seats compared to 2021. The average aircraft occupancy rate was 80.5%, 83.3% arriving and 77.7% departing passengers.

According to Hermes Airports, Larnaka Airport’s total traffic for May was 558,000, i.e. 290,000 arriving and 268,000 departing passengers. The best performing markets were the UK with 141,000 passengers, Greece with 104,000, Germany with 47,000, Israel with 30,000, Sweden with 29,000, Austria with 28,000, Poland with 24,000, Denmark with 19,000, Romania with 13,000 and Hungary with 12,000.

At Pafos Airport there were 37,000 total seats available in May, with an increase of 316,000 seats compared to 2021. The average aircraft occupancy rate was 85.5% i.e. 87.9% arriving and 83.2% departing passengers.

The total traffic for Pafos Airport was 325,000, i.e. 167,000 arriving and 157,000 departing passengers. The best performing markets were the UK with 160,000 passengers, Poland with 24,000, Greece with 23,000, Israel with 20,000, Italy with 16,000, Germany with 10,000, Hungary and the Netherlands with 9,000, France with 8,000 and Jordan with 7,000 passengers.