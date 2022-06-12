Detectives are asking witnesses to come forward with information following a stabbing at a pub in Haringey.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 01:58hrs on Sunday, 10 April, to High Road N22, junction with White Hart Lane. Officers responded. A male, aged in his late teens, was found with a stab injury to his abdomen.

It was established that the victim and a group of friends had been dancing when another group of males came over and began harassing the females in the victim’s party.

The victim intervened and told the group to leave them alone, which resulted in him being stabbed.

Detectives of the North Area Basic Command Unit are investigating and are appealing to members of the public for information that could help to identify the individual pictured.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 775/10 Apr. Alternatively tweet @MetCC or to remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.