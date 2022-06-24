Detectives are appealing to find a witness who may be able to assist with information about the rape of a teenage girl.

The incident was reported to have happened at about 20:55hrs on Sunday, 6 March.

The victim, a girl in her mid-teens, was leaving a block of flats in Joyce Avenue, Edmonton, N18.

The victim was in a very distressed and went to Fore Street, N18 where police were called.

While she waited for police at a bus stop a woman, who identified herself as Sandra, spoke to the victim and comforted her.

However this woman left the area on the arrival on police and despite the efforts of police they have been unable to trace the woman.

The woman is described as, female, black, medium build. The witness was wearing a black coat, long red skirt or dress, carrying a plastic bag.

The woman left the area on a 149 bus heading towards London Bridge.

An immediate investigation was launched by detectives from the North Area Safeguarding Unit.

As a result of their investigation, on Wednesday, 9 March a 29-year-old man from Haringey was charged with one count of rape and sexual activity with a child.

Detective Constable Rebecca Mussington, from the local policing team in Enfield, said: “This woman spoke to and comforted the young girl and we really need to speak to her. She may not realise it, but her evidence could be crucial. This is a very serious allegation of sexual crime against a young girl and I would appeal to this lady, or anyone else who has any information to come forward and tell us what you know. You can always call Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name, but however you want to do it, please call.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD6590/06Mar.

To give information anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.