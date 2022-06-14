Detectives in north London are urgently seeking the whereabouts of a man who may be a significant risk to the public.

On Monday, 13 June at about 17:30hrs Mahad Abdulkadir Mahamud, 26 (19.01.1996) absconded from Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield.

Mahamud had been detained under the Metal Health Act and is considered a risk to the public as he has previously carried out serious random assaults.

Mahamud is 6ft 1ins, medium build, balding black hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms.

The public are advised not to approach Mahamud.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley, from the local policing team in Enfield, said: “Mahamud has previously seriously assaulted another person completely unknown to him and is considered a serious risk to the public.

“Extensive efforts are being made by my investigation team to locate this man, but we are also asking for the public’s help. If you see this man, please do not to approach or challenge him, but dial 999 immediately.”

Mahamud has connections with Camden and Hertfordshire areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 999 quoting CAD 5851/13JUN. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.