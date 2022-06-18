Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal stabbing in Tottenham.

Police were called at 12:10hrs on Saturday, 18 June, to reports of a male stabbed in Orchard Place, N17.

Officers attended the location and administered first aid. Despite their best efforts, and those of ambulance colleagues, the 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are in the process of informing next of kin. The boy’s family will be supported by specialist police officers.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

An urgent investigation is under way. Two males have been arrested in connection with the incident and both have been taken into police custody.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call 101, ref 3580/18jun.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. They will never ask your name. They cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use.