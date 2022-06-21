Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Waltham Forest.

Police were called at approximately 20:25hrs on Saturday, 18 June to reports of a fight on Walnut Road, E10.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found an 18-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. It is believed that a corrosive substance was also thrown at him.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not thought to be life threatening but is believed to be life-changing.

Detectives from the North East Command Unit are investigating. They would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of Larch Road and Walnut Road that evening.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has dash cam or CCTV/doorbell footage from between 20:00 and 21:00hrs.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote reference CAD 7403/18Jun.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.