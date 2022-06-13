On Sunday 12th June 2022 a memorial football match was held for the late Andrew Georgiou by ex Dynamo players of whivh he was a co founder.

The game was attended by over 150 people friends and family.

Andrew (Patata/Spud) Georgiou sadly passed away suddenly in his garden on 8 April 2020 at the age of 70 years on the date of his 41st wedding anniversary.

Andrew was born in Famagusta and his family came to the UK when he was 2 years old settling first in Liverpool and later in London. Andrew never quite lost his Liverpool accent of which he was quite proud. He played football, cricket, snooker, darts and golf and was adamant that he was the best and rarely accepted defeat. He was a co-founder of Dynamo FC which played in the KOPA League.

⁹