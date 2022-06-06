One major change is that overhead lighting has been temporarily installed between the Finsbury Gate and the Endymion Road Gate, including the spurs that lead to Oxford Road and Stroud Green Road. This will act as a precursor to permanent lighting being fully deployed along those same routes in the park later this year.

Two wardens are also now patrolling the park from 3pm to 10pm for the duration of the trial period, which will end on Monday 5 September 2022.

In addition, the Met Police will be deploying resources from their Operation Taipan team in the park from next Monday (6 June 2022) onwards.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council, said:

The safety of our residents and visitors to the borough will always be one of our top priorities at Haringey Council. It has been crucial for me that we work closely with our residents and local community stakeholders to address the concerns that have been raised around Finsbury Park and as a result we will be trialling additional community safety measures throughout this summer. These new measures will hopefully go some way to reducing the risk of crime taking place and help ensure the safety of everyone.

These measures will be adapted to make allowances for the Major Events schedule in the park this summer and residents will be informed about these arrangements closer to the time.