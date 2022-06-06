The Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, in the context of the 100 years since its founding in 1922-2022, is organising a musical event with the theme: “From the Thyateira of Asia Minor to the «Thyateira», of Great Britain”.

The event will take place at Ashmole Academy Cecil Road, Southgate, London, N14 5RJ, on Wednesday 15 June 2022 at 7pm.

A six-member orchestra from Athens, led by the great singer Katerina Papadopoulou, will be with us to entertain us with songs and purposes from Asia Minor, the Aegean and the wider region of the islands of Greece.

Playing:

Stefanos Dorbarakis – kanoon

Alexandros Kapsokavadis – lute

George Kontogiannis – lyre

Theodoros Kouelis – double bass

Nikos Paraoulakis – wind instruments

Stratis Skourkeas – percussion

Friendly participation in singing – Fr. Joseph Paliouras

The entrance is free.

We are waiting for you!!!

Organizational committee:

Louis Loizou

Fr. Joseph Paliouras