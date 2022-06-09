Andreas Loizou Melekis

(from Komi Kebir, Karpasia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness we announce the passing away in the Lord of our most beloved father, husband, and grandfather Andreas Loizou Melekis, who passed away on Monday 30th May 2022, aged 81. He leaves behind his beloved wife Tsikkina, children Fr Demetrianos-Christakis and Lambroulla, daughter-in-law Androulla, grandchildren George, Andreas and Chrystiana and his siblings and relatives. He was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbour, and friend. He was a highly respectable gentleman and loved by many. May your memory be eternal and a good paradise to you dear father, husband, and grandfather!

The funeral will take place on Friday 17th June 2022, Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Twelve Apostles, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Herts AL9 6NG at 11.00am and burial Cheshunt Cemetery, 136 Cromwell Avenue, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross EN7 5DW at 1.00pm. The wake will take place at Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Twelve Apostles, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Herts AL9 6NG, at 2.30pm. For those who wish to send flowers, to be delivered to Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London N22 8NG by 9.00am on Friday 17th June 2022. For Donations there will be a box for a church commemoration plaque in memory of Andreas Loizou Melekis.

Live Streaming: http://www.12apostles.co.uk/church-information/live-broadcast

Ανδρέα Λοΐζου Μελέκη

(από την Κώμη Κεπίρ, Καρπασίας, Κύπρο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας πατέρα, συζύγου και παππού Ανδρέα Λοΐζου Μελέκη, ο οποίος έφυγε από τη ζωή τη Δευτέρα 30 Μαΐου 2022, σε ηλικία 81 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω του την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Τσικκίνα, τα παιδιά του π. Δημητριανό-Χριστάκη και τη Λαμπρούλλα, νύμφη του Ανδρούλλα και τα εγγόνια του Γιώργο, Ανδρέα και Χριστιάνα και τα αδέλφια και συγγενείς του. Ήταν ένας θαυμάσιος σύζυγος, πατέρας, παππούς, αδελφός, θείος, γείτονας και φίλος. Ήταν ένας πολύ αγαπητός και σεβαστός άνθρωπος από πολλούς ανθρώπους. Αιωνία σου η μνήμη και καλό παράδεισο αγαπητέ πατέρα, σύζυγο και παππού! Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 17 Ιουνίου 2022, στην Ελληνορθόδοξη Εκκλησία των Αγίων Δώδεκα Αποστόλων, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Herts AL9 6NG, στις 11.00 π.μ., και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Cheshunt Cemetery, 136 Cromwell Avenue, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross EN7 5DW, στη 1.00μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην Ελληνορθόδοξη Εκκλησία των Αγίων Δώδεκα Αποστόλων, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Herts AL9 6NG, στις 2.30μμ Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλθούν στα γραφεία κηδειών του Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London N22 8NG, έως τις 8.30 π.μ., την Παρασκευή 17 Ιουνίου 2022. Για δωρεές θα υπάρχει κουτί για εκκλησιαστική αναμνηστική πλακέτα στη μνήμη του Ανδρέα Λοΐζου Μελέκη

Ζωντανή μετάδοση: http://www.12apostles.co.uk/church-information/live-broadcast

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family