Kineras Pavlou Proestou

(from Akanthou, Cyprus)

14.09.1933 – 22.05.2022

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather Kineras Pavlou Proestou who passed away peacefully in hospital on 22nd May 2022 at the age of 88. He leaves behind his devoted wife Melizou, daughters Helen, Katerina and Maria, son-in-laws Sofronis and Vasso, grandchildren, Lara, Alex, Marco and Nicholas and many relatives and close friends.

Kineras came to London in 1953 where he worked as a tailor in the West End of London and married Melizou in 1958. He had a passion for politics and ballroom dancing and enjoyed socialising with family and friends. Above all, Kineras was extremely kind, considerate, and loyal and brought honesty and transparency to everything he did with a wonderfully dry sense of humor. He was loved by all who knew him, will be greatly missed, and will remain in our hearts forever. The funeral will take place on Friday, 17th June, 10.45 at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Mary’s in Wood Green and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery at 12.30. A wake will be held at Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN. A box will be available for donations to UCLH Charity in lieu of flowers.

Κινύρας Παύλου Προεστού

(από Ακανθού, Κύπρος)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού Κινύρα Παύλου Προεστού, ο οποίος απεβίωσε ειρηνικά στο νοσοκομείο στις 22 Μαΐου 2022, σε ηλικία 88 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω την αφοσιωμένη σύζυγο του Μελιζού, κόρες Ελένη, Κατερίνα και Μαρία, γαμπροί Σωφρόνη και Βάσω, εγγόνια Λάρα, Άλεξ, Μάρκο και

Νικόλα, συγγενείς και φίλους. Ο Κινύρας ήρθε στο Λονδίνο το 1953 όπου εργάστηκε ως ράφτης στο West End του Λονδίνου και παντρεύτηκε τη Μελιζού το 1958. Είχε έντονο ενδιαφέρον για τα πολιτικά και στα νεαρά του χρόνια για τον χορό, αλλά πάνω απ’ όλα ήταν άνθρωπος με υψηλά ηθικά πρότυπα, ήταν εξαιρετικά ευγενικός, πιστός και συμπονετικός και έφερνε ειλικρίνεια και διαφάνεια σε ό,τι έκανε με μια υπέροχη αίσθηση του χιούμορ. Αγαπήθηκε από όλους όσοι τον γνώρισαν, θα μας λείψει πολύ και θα παραμείνει για πάντα στις ψυχές και στις καρδιές μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 17 Ιουνίου στις 10.45, στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς στο Wood Green και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, στις 12.30. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN. Παρακαλούμε αντί για λουλούδια,

οι δωρεές στο UCLH Charity θα είναι ευπρόσδεκτες.

