22 year old Andre Franco from Camden cracked his head open after falling from a buggy during a holiday with his friends in Cyprus has been left seriously injured and unable to walk or talk.

His family have started a go fund me page to raise funds to pay for his treatment.

My name is Isabel Franco.

I am the mother of Andre Franco, My beautiful, caring 22-year-old son.

On the 21st of May, while on holiday with his friends, he suffered a catastrophic head injury, including a fractured skull. Since the accident, Andre has undergone intubation, a tracheotomy and craniotomy, where a section of his skull was removed. However, he is a fighter and is recovering slowly.

Anyone who knows Andre will tell you he is one of the most caring, fun and energetic people you could ever meet. He loves animals and football. But, most of all is a massive Cristiano Ronaldo fan.

As his mum, I can tell you that this has been the most challenging time of my life. I just want my son back to how he was, and I continue to pray that it will happen.

The situation today is that the doctors are reserved but optimistic that as soon as he is strong enough, he will be able to be repatriated to the UK via Air ambulance or equivalent. The UK is where we live and we know that it is vital to get him home to aid his long road to recovery.

We are lucky to have insurance covers the costs of hospital treatment, but this insurance doesn’t cover the cost of bringing him home in the way his medical condition needs.

We are a family full of love and have been lucky enough to have been able to come to Cyprus for the past month, but we are not in a position to pay for the medical transport he needs. We have several quotes, and the average cost will be 15 thousand pounds. This would cover all medical staff costs, contacting the government for clearance and leasing with the most appropriate hospital to ensure acceptance and a smooth transfer.

On behalf of Andre’s family, I am asking for help. Please share this with as many people as you can. Any help will be gratefully received.

The go fund me page us below

https://www.gofundme.com/f/live-changes-in-a-second-a-vida-muda-num-seundo?sharetype=teams&member=20066909&utm_medium=social&utm_source=instagram&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet