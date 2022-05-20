Police are appealing for witnesses, information and video footage following three thefts, and an attempted theft, of mobile phones in Waltham Cross.

All involved victims being approached by two people on a moped who have then snatched, or attempted to snatch, a phone.

On Tuesday (17 May) a mobile phone was taken from a person on the High Street at a bus stop outside of Lidl. (41/38873/22).

Also on Tuesday (17 May) an unsuccessful attempt was made to snatch a phone from a person on Hertford Road opposite Tesco Express. (41/38923/22).

On Thursday (19 May) a phone was stolen from a person on the High Street near to the bus station. (41/39461/22).

Also on Thursday (19 May) a phone was stolen from another person on the High Street, near to the Pavilion Shopping Centre. (41/39472/22).

All of the incidents took place between 7.15am and 8am in the morning and involved two people wearing black clothing, black helmets and riding a black moped.

Detective Sergeant Paul Aldous, of the Local Crime Unit, said: “Enquiries are being conducted into these incidents, which are being linked. As part of our investigation, I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any of these incidents or has information or video footage of them.

“We are also asking the public to be aware when they are using their phones in public and to be alert to any such suspicious activity.

“Incidents of this nature are unusual in the borough and we are doing all we can to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email Detective Sergeant Paul Aldous.

