UK Cypriot Tony Vourou

is a Labour Party candi-

date in Brunswick Park,

in the Barnet local election. We

found out a little about him and

why he wants to be a Barnet

Councillor…

Tony, where were you born

and raised?

I was born in London and

grew up in Tottenham and then

Haringay. My parents are from

Cyprus; my mother from Komi

Kebir and my father from Rizo-

karpasso.

Tell us about your schooling

and working life.

I attended Seven Sisters

junior school, Wood Green com-

prehensive school and North

London polytechnic.

I had a dress manufacturing

business and I am an events

coordinator and director at One

StopWeddings.

Are you active within the

Cypriot community?

I am involved in many Cypriot

community associations includ-

ing Komi Kebir and Rizokarpasso

Associations, EKEKA and the

National Federation of Cypriots

in the UK.

Are you active in the Barnet

Community?

I am the Chair of Governors

at St John’s Church of England

Junior school in Friern Barnet.

I am a governor at Cromer Road

junior school in New Barnet and

I am also a committee member

of St Katherine’s Church in

Barnet.

Why do you want to be a

Barnet Councillor?

I have lived in the borough

of Barnet since 1973, in which

time I have raised two children

and set up a small local busi-

ness that has allowed me to

work with a wide cross-section

of our community and develop

an understanding of the challen-

ges we face.

As one who has benefited

from being part of a supportive

community, I am in favour of

developing a community centre

in Brunswick Park which can be

used by all residents to improve

community cohesion.

Education is a passion of mine.

I have been a Barnet school

governor for the past 25 years

and currently hold the post of

Chair of Governors at one school.

I have seen first-hand the impor-

tance of adequate and appro-

priate school funding so would

actively oppose any cuts to this.

I would campaign for better

street lighting and CCTV to

improve security in our borough

and support policies which move

us towards a greener way of

living.

Local Government Elections

will be held on Thursday 5 May

2022.

Polling stations open at 7am

and close at 10pm. If you arrive

at the polling station before 10pm

and you are still waiting to vote

at 10pm, you will be allowed to

cast your vote.

Before any election, always

check the details on your poll

card to see which polling station

you should be voting in.