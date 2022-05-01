UK Cypriot Tony Vourou
is a Labour Party candi-
date in Brunswick Park,
in the Barnet local election. We
found out a little about him and
why he wants to be a Barnet
Councillor…
Tony, where were you born
and raised?
I was born in London and
grew up in Tottenham and then
Haringay. My parents are from
Cyprus; my mother from Komi
Kebir and my father from Rizo-
karpasso.
Tell us about your schooling
and working life.
I attended Seven Sisters
junior school, Wood Green com-
prehensive school and North
London polytechnic.
I had a dress manufacturing
business and I am an events
coordinator and director at One
StopWeddings.
Are you active within the
Cypriot community?
I am involved in many Cypriot
community associations includ-
ing Komi Kebir and Rizokarpasso
Associations, EKEKA and the
National Federation of Cypriots
in the UK.
Are you active in the Barnet
Community?
I am the Chair of Governors
at St John’s Church of England
Junior school in Friern Barnet.
I am a governor at Cromer Road
junior school in New Barnet and
I am also a committee member
of St Katherine’s Church in
Barnet.
Why do you want to be a
Barnet Councillor?
I have lived in the borough
of Barnet since 1973, in which
time I have raised two children
and set up a small local busi-
ness that has allowed me to
work with a wide cross-section
of our community and develop
an understanding of the challen-
ges we face.
As one who has benefited
from being part of a supportive
community, I am in favour of
developing a community centre
in Brunswick Park which can be
used by all residents to improve
community cohesion.
Education is a passion of mine.
I have been a Barnet school
governor for the past 25 years
and currently hold the post of
Chair of Governors at one school.
I have seen first-hand the impor-
tance of adequate and appro-
priate school funding so would
actively oppose any cuts to this.
I would campaign for better
street lighting and CCTV to
improve security in our borough
and support policies which move
us towards a greener way of
living.
Who is Barnet Labour candidate Tony Vourou?
