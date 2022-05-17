Zenon Stephanou

11.06.1929 – 27.04.2022

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Zenon Stephanou on Wednesday 27th April 2022, aged 92. He leaves behind his wife of 73 years Charoulla, his sons Phitos, Andy, Stephanos and Bambos, his daughters-in-law, grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Zenon was a hardworking, family man who is dearly loved and is already sorely missed. The funeral will take place at St Marys Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 21 Trinity Road, N22 8LB on Wednesday 25th May 2022 at 12pm, followed by the burial at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, N9 9HP at 2pm. Following the burial there will be a wake at St Barnabas Church Hall, Finsbury Road, N22 8PA to celebrate his memory. We invite donations to the British Heart Foundation in Zenon’s name. There will be a collection box at the service.

Ζήνων Στεφάνου

(από Πάφο Κύπρου)

Με συντριβή ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Ζήνωνα Στεφάνου, την Τετάρτη 27 Απριλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 92 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω του την 73χρονη σύζυγό του Χαρούλλα, τους γιους του Φίτο, Άντυ, Στέφανο και Μπάμπο, τις νύφες του, τα εγγόνια και 10 δισέγγονα. Ο Ζήνων ήταν ένας εργατικός, οικογενειάρχης που τον αγαπούν πολύ και του λείπει ήδη πολύ. Η κηδεία θα γίνει στον Ελληνικό Ορθόδοξο Καθεδρικό Ναό St Marys, 21 Trinity Road, N22 8LB την Τετάρτη 25 Μαΐου 2022 στις 12 μ.μ., ενώ θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Κοιμητήριο του Έντμοντον, Church Street, N9 9HP στις 2 μ.μ. Μετά την ταφή θα ακολουθήσει αφύπνιση στο St Barnabas Church Hall, Finsbury Road, N22 8PA για να εορταστεί η μνήμη του. Προσκαλούμε δωρεές στο British Heart Foundation στο όνομα του Zenon. Θα υπάρχει κιβώτιο παραλαβής στο σέρβις.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

