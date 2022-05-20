Petros “Peter” Damianos

(from Ormidhia, Cyprus)

14.02.1951 – 10.05.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Peter, on Tuesday 10th May 2022,

at the age of 71. Peter leaves behind his loving wife, Angela, his two daughters, Lisa-Marie and Christina, along with their partners and

his three grandchildren, Nicole, Dominic and Isabel. He also leaves behind his father Vasos and his siblings Dom (Damianos), Mary and Fanoulla and their respective families. Peter worshiped his family and will be greatly missed by them and all his friends and relatives, both in England and

Cyprus. The funeral will take place on Friday 27th May 2022, at 10:45 am, at All Saints (the Old Church), in Chingford, 184 Old Church Rd,

London E4 8BU. Burial will take place at 11:30am at Chingford Mount Cemetery, 121 Old Church Rd, London, E4 6ST. The wake to take place

at the All Saints (the Old Church) hall. We are only receiving flowers from the immediate family. A donation box will be available on the day for those who would like to make donations to the Renal Dialysis Unit at Whipps Cross University Hospital. Alternatively, donations can be made online

to Kidney Research UK at

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/remembering-peter-damianos

Πέτρος “Peter” Δαμιανός

(από Ορμήδεια, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού, Peter, την Τρίτη 10 Μαΐου 2022, σε ηλικία 71 ετών.

Ο Peter αφήνει πίσω την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Άντζελα, τις δύο κόρες του, Λίζα-Μαρί και Χριστίνα, μαζί με τους συντρόφους τους και τα τρία εγγόνια του, την Νικόλ, τον Ντόμινικ και την Ίζαμπελ. Αφήνει επίσης πίσω τον πατέρα του Βάσο και τα αδέρφια του Δομ (Δαμιανός), Μαίρη και Φανούλλα και τις

αντίστοιχες οικογένειες τους. Ο Peter λάτρευε την οικογένειά του και θα λείψει πολύ σε αυτούς και σε όλους τους φίλους του και συγγενείς, τόσο στην Αγγλία όσο και στην Κύπρο. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 27 Μαΐου 2022, στις 10:45π.μ., στην εκκλησία των Αγίων Πάντων

(παλιά εκκλησία),Chingford, 184 Old Church Rd, London E4 8BU. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 11:30π.μ. στο κοιμητήριο του Chingford Mount Cemetery, 121 Old Church Rd, Λονδίνο, E4 6ST. Η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στην αίθουσα των Αγίων Πάντων (στη παλιά εκκλησία).Λαμβάνουμε λουλούδια μόνο από την

οικογένεια. Ένα κουτί δωρεών θα είναι διαθέσιμο την ημέρα για όσους θέλουν να κάνουν δωρεές στο Renal Dialysis Unit at Whipps Cross. Εναλλακτικά, οι δωρεές μπορούν να γίνουν

ηλεκτρονικά στο Kidney Research UK

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/remembering-peter-damianos

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family