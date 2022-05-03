Panayiotis Tryphonos Petri

(from Lyssi, Cyprus)

﻿10.12.1939 – 23.04.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce our beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather passed away on Saturday 23rd April, at the age of 82. Panayiotis leaves behind his loving wife Stella, daughter Angela and two wonderful grandsons Dylan and Oscar, saddened siblings in Cyprus and many other relatives and friends. Panayiotis was dearly loved by his family and friends and also many colleagues he worked with for over 40 years’ service with the Bank of Cyprus London Ltd. The funeral will take place on Monday 16th May 2022, 12pm at Twelve Apostles Church, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG. He will be laid to rest at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, where the Wake will also be held. The family would prefer that instead of flowers, donations are made to the North London Hospice, who took care of Panayiotis in his final weeks. There will be a donation box at the Church.

Παναγιώτης Τρύφωνος Πετρή

(από τη Λύση Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι ο αγαπημένος μας σύζυγος, πατέρας και παππούς πέθανε το Σάββατο 23 Απριλίου, σε ηλικία 82 ετών. Ο Παναγιώτης αφήνει πίσω του την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Στέλλα, την κόρη Άντζελα και δύο υπέροχα εγγόνια Ντίλαν και Όσκαρ, στεναχωρημένα αδέρφια στην Κύπρο και πολλούς άλλους συγγενείς και φίλους. Ο Παναγιώτης αγαπήθηκε πολύ από την οικογένεια και τους φίλους του, καθώς και από πολλούς συναδέλφους με τους οποίους συνεργάστηκε για πάνω από 40 χρόνια υπηρεσίας στην Τράπεζα Κύπρου του Λονδίνου. Η κηδεία θα γίνει τη Δευτέρα 16 Μαΐου 2022, στις 12 μ.μ. στην Εκκλησία Twelve Apostles, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG. Θα κηδευτεί στο νεκροταφείο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, όπου θα πραγματοποιηθεί επίσης το Wake. Η οικογένεια θα προτιμούσε αντί για λουλούδια να γίνουν δωρεές στο North London Hospice, που φρόντιζε τον Παναγιώτη τις τελευταίες του εβδομάδες. Στον Ιερό Ναό θα υπάρχει κιβώτιο δωρεών.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

