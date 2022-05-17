Loukia Antoniou (Family Thrasyvoulou)

(from Kakopetria, Cyprus)

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved mother and grandmother, Loukia Antoniou, passed away on

the 30th April, at the age of 90. She leaves behind her loving children, Stephen, Mary and Anthony, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Loukia was very dedicated to her family, worked very hard in her life and contributed enormously to many charities and the common good of the local community. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, 24 May, at 1pm, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Mary’s, Trinity Road, Wood Green, N22 8LB, the burial will be at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London, N11 1JJ, at 2:30 pm. The wake will follow at the cemetery. Donations will be welcomed. There will be a collection box at the church. All monies raised will go towards research for Parkinson’s.

Λουκία Αντωνίου (Γένος Θρασύβουλου)

(από Κακοπετριά Κύπρου)

﻿Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς, Λουκίας Αντώνιου, που μας άφησε στις 30 Απριλίου, σε ηλικία 90 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τα τρία της παιδιά, Στέφανο, Μαίρη και Αντώνη, 6 εγγόνια και 5 δισέγγονα. Η Λούκια ήταν μια πολύ εξαιρετική κυρία. Αφοσιωμένη στην οικογένεια της, δούλεψε πολύ σκληρά και πρόσφερε παρά πολύ σε πολλούς φιλανθρωπικούς σκοπούς και στα κοινά της παροικίας. Θα αφήσει ένα μεγάλο κενό στην ζωή όλων που την έχουν γνωρίσει. Η επικήδειος ακολουθία θα γίνει την Τρίτη, 24 Μαΐου, στις 1μμ, στην εκκλησία της Παναγίας, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, N22 8LB. Η κηδεία θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ στις 2:30μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα ακολουθήσει στο κοιμητήριο. Προσφορές θα είναι ευπρόσδεκτες . Θα υπάρχει κουτί δωρεών στην εκκλησία. Όλα τα χρήματα θα δωριστούν στην έρευνα για Parkinson’s.



