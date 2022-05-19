Kyriaki Ioannou Pourgouri

(from Akanthou, Cyprus)

06.08.1923 – 04.05.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother Kyriaki Ioannou Pourgouri,

on Wednesday, May 4th, at the age of 98. Kyriaki leaves behind 4 children, Despina, Ioanna, Christodoulos, Sotirios, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends. Kyriaki came to England in 1949, where she managed to make a life and a family with her beloved husband Loizos. The trishagio will take place on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at the church of Panagia in Wood Green, at 10am, and the funeral will be held on Saturday, May 28th, at the chapel of Chrysosotiros, Oroklini in Larnaca. Those who wish can donate, with all proceeds going to the church of Chrysosotiros, Larnaca, Cyprus.

Κυριακή Ιωάννου Πουργούρι

(από Ακανθού, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς Κυριακή Ιωάννου Πουργούρι,

την Τετάρτη 4 Μάιου , σε ηλικία 98 ετών. Η Κυριακή αφήνει πίσω 4 παιδιά, την Δέσποινα, την Ιωάννα, τον Χριστόδουλο, τον Σωτήριο, εγγόνια, δισέγγονα και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Η Κυριακή ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1949, όπου και κατάφερα να φτιάξει την ζωή της και την οικογένεια της με τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Λοΐζο. Το τρισάγιο θα γίνει την Τρίτη 24 Μαΐου 2022, στην εκκλησία της Παναγίας στο Wood Green, στις 10πμ, και η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί το Σάββατο 28 Μάιου στο παρεκκλήσι του Χρυσοσώτηρος, Ορόκλινη στην Λάρνακα. Όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να κάνουν δωρεές, με όλα τα έσοδα να

πηγαίνουν στην εκκλησία του Χρυσοσώτηρος, Λάρνακα, Κύπρος.

