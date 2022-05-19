Katie Yialourou Papathomas

(from Rizokarpaso, Cyprus)

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend Katie Yialourou Papathomas, who passed away in Cyprus on May 1st, at the age of 91. Katie leaves behind her two children Andreas and Maro. Katie worked extremely hard for the Church and for various charities within the Greek and Cypriot communities

in London. Her funeral will be held on Friday May 20th, at 1:00 pm, at Saint Andrew’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Kentish Town, London NW1 9QA, and burial at the Greek cemetery in Hendon, London NW7 1NB. A wake will be held at 12 Spaniards End, Hampstead London NW3 7JG.

In lieu of flowers please make donations

to St Andrew’s Greek Orthodox

Cathedral Trust

HSBC Account No: 52061503

Sort Code: 40-05-16

IBAN: GB61HBUK40051652061503

BIC: HBUKGB4107E

THE FAMILY

Καίτη Γιάλουρου Παπαθωμά

(από το Ριζοκάρπασο)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένη μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς, αδελφής, θείας και φίλης Καίτης Γιάλουρου Παπαθωμά, η οποία απεβίωσε στην Κύπρο

την 1ην Μαΐου 2022, σε ηλικία 91 ετών. Aφήνει πίσω τα δύο παιδιά της Ανδρέα και Μάρω. Η Καίτη εργάστηκε εντατικά για την εκκλησία και για τα φιλανθρωπικά ιδρύματα της Ελληνικής και της Κυπριακής κοινότητας του Λονδίνου. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 20 Μαΐου, στη 13.00μμ, στον Καθεδρικό Ναό Αποστόλου Ανδρέα, Kentish Town, London NW1 9QA, και η ταφή στο ελληνικό κοιμητήριο του Hendon, London NW7 1NB. Παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στη διεύθυνση 12 Spaniards End, Hampstead London NW3 7JG.

Αντί στεφάνων παρακαλούμε όπως γίνονται εισφορές στο St Andrew’s Greek Orthodox

Cathedral Trust

HSBC Account No: 52061503

Sort Code: 40-05-16

IBAN: GB61HBUK40051652061503

BIC: HBUKGB4107E

Η ΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑ

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family