Georgoulla (Georgia) Xenophontos

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Georgoulla (Georgia) Xenophontos on Wednesday 11th May 2022 at the age of 75. She leaves behind her children, Christakis, Eva, Fanourios, her son-in-law Andreas, daughter-in-law Aurore and her beloved grandsons

Ploutarchos and Nicholas and beloved brother Costas and all her family in Cyprus and beyond. Georgia, as she was known, was a popular and much-loved

member of the community building her life in the UK from the age of 14 when she arrived from Morphou Cyprus. She was a kind-hearted, caring, and loving loyal wife, mother, and grandmother. Having lost her husband and love of her life Ploutarchos (Pano Zodia) at her age of 45, she was always strong and resilient throughout her life. Our mother wanted nothing more than her children and grandchildren to be loved and comfortable in life working hard and caring for them all to ensure they never went without. She struggled for very many years with Alzheimer’s but was cared for by her

children, family, and later Autumn Gardens Nursing Home for whom we thank for their wonderful attention and love they gave her. Mum was a fighter and even when she was no longer able to communicate her spirit was still shining through. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The funeral service will be held on Monday 6th June 1pm at St Mary’s (Panayia), Trinity Road Wood Green N22.

The burial will be at 2.30pm at the New Southgate Lawn Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with our father

and reunited with her beloved sister Nitsa. In honour of her life please instead of flowers there will be a collection box for Alzheimer’s Society at the church

or you can donate through the link below https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgoullaxenophontos

Γεωργούλα (Γεωργία) Ξενοφώντος

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της μητέρας μας Γεωργούλα (Γεωργία) Ξενοφώντος την Τετάρτη 11 Μαΐου 2022, σε ηλικία 75 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά της Χρηστάκης, Εύα, Φανούριο, τον γαμπρό της Ανδρέα, τη νύφη της Aurore και τους αγαπημένους της εγγονούς Πλούταρχος και Νικόλαος, και τον αγαπημένο της αδερφό Κώστα και όλη την οικογένεια της στην Κύπρο και όχι μόνο. Η Γεωργία, όπως ήταν γνωστή, ήταν ένα δημοφιλές και πολυαγαπημένο μέλος της κοινότητας που έχτισε τη ζωή της στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο από την ηλικία των 14 ετών όταν έφτασε από την Μόρφου της Κύπρου.Είχε μια καλή καρδιά, στοργική και ήταν μια πιστή σύζυγος, μητέρα και γιαγιά. Έχοντας χάσει τον σύζυγό της και τον έρωτα της ζωής της Πλούταρχο (Πάνω Ζώδια) στα 45 της, παρέμεινε δυνατή και εύθυμη σε όλη της τη ζωή.Η μητέρα μας δεν ήθελε τίποτα περισσότερο από τα παιδιά και τα εγγόνια της να αγαπιούνται και να είναι άνετα στη ζωή τους, δουλεύοντας σκληρά και φροντίζοντας τα για να διασφαλίσει ότι δεν θα στερηθούν ποτέ τίποτα. Πάλεψε για πάρα πολλά χρόνια με το Αλτσχάιμερ, όπου τη φρόντισαν τα παιδιά της, η οικογένειά της και αργότερα το

Autumn Gardens Nursing Home, τους οποίους ευχαριστούμε για την υπέροχη προσοχή και την αγάπη που της έδωσαν.

Η μαμά ήταν μαχήτρια και ακόμα και όταν δεν μπορούσε πλέον να επικοινωνήσει το πνεύμα της έλαμπε. Θα λείψει πολύ από την οικογένεια και τους φίλους της. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 6 Ιουνίου, στη 13:00μμ, στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, Trinity Road Wood Green N22. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 14.30μμ, στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Lawn Cemetery, όπου θα αναπαυθεί με τον

πατέρα μας και θα ξαναβρεθεί με την αγαπημένη της αδερφή Νίτσα. Προς τιμήν της ζωής της παρακαλώ αντί για λουλούδια θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί συλλογής στην εκκλησία για το Alzheimer’s Society ή μπορείτε να κάνετε δωρεά

μέσω του παρακάτω συνδέσμου https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgoullaxenophontos

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family