Eleni Phillips (Hadjigeorgiou)

(from Kalopsida, Famagusta, Cyprus)

03.05.1935 – 05.05.2022

it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eleni Phillips (Hadjigeorgiou)

on Thursday 5th May 2022, at the age of 87. She leaves behind her sons Andrew and Philip. Eleni was a loving and caring mum and grandmother who always put others first. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 17th May 2022, 12am, at the 12 Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG and the burial at 2pm at Manor Park Cemetery, Sebert Rd, London E7 0NP.

⁸

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

