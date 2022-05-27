On Sunday, 22nd May 2022, nearly one hundred young adults gathered for the 5th Enlightened Evenings event at the Elysée in London. His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain attended and was offered the opportunity to meet and speak with those present. The evening began with a rich buffet of Mediterranean Foods and concluded with music and dancing.

The next Enlighted Evenings is tentatively scheduled for July 2022.

For

Damaskinos Ioannides

(from Kaminaria, Cyprus)

25.12.1928 – 21.05.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father and grandfather Damaskinos Ioannides. Damaskinos was well known in the community for his services in the church. Our father graduated in Theology from the University of Athens and the church was always at the centre of his life. He was a psalti at St Anargyre church in Gospel oak, Highgate since the church was founded in 1971. He was well known for his weekly church sermons at St Anargyre for many years and for his weekly religious article in the Eleftheria Greek Newspaper. He leaves behind his children, Eleni, Demetra and Socrates and their families including seven grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.The funeral will take place on Wednesday 1st June 2022, at 12:30mm, at St Anargyre Church, 1 Gordon House Road London NW5 1LN and burial at 14:30μμ., at New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Rd. The family would like to invite you to commemorate his life at the wake afterwards at Holy Trinity Church Hall (Opposite Sainsnsbury’s in Winchmore Hill) Green Lanes Winchmore Hill London N21 3RS.

Δαμασκηνός Ιωαννίδης

(από Καμινάρια Κύπρου)

﻿Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα και παππού Δαμασκηνού Ιωαννίδη. Ο Δαμασκηνός ήταν πολύ γνωστός στην κοινότητα για τις υπηρεσίες του στην εκκλησία. Ο πατέρας μας αποφοίτησε από τη Θεολογική Σχολή Αθηνών και η εκκλησία ήταν πάντα το επίκεντρο της ζωής του. Ήταν ψάλτης στην εκκλησία των Αγίων Αναργύρων στο Gospel Oak, Highgate από την ίδρυση της το 1971. Ήταν γνωστός για το εβδομαδιαίο εκκλησιαστικό του κήρυγμα στους Αγίους Αναργύρους για πολλά χρόνια και για το εβδομαδιαίο θρησκευτικό του άρθρο στην Ελληνική Εφημερίδα ‘’Ελευθερία’’. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά του, Ελένη, Δήμητρα και τον Σωκράτη και τις οικογένειές τους, μεταξύ των οποίων επτά εγγόνια. Θα λείψει πολύ. Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τετάρτη 1 Ιουνίου 2022, στις 12:30mm στην εκκλησία St Anargyre, 1 Gordon House Road London NW5 1LN και η ταφή στις 14:30μμ., στο New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Rd. Η οικογένεια θα ήθελε να σας προσκαλέσει να τιμήσετε τη ζωή του στη συνέχεια στο Holy Trinity Church Hall (απέναντι από το Sainsbury’s στο Winchmore Hill) Green Lanes Winchmore Hill London N21 3RS..

