Costas Christodoulou

(from Strovolos, Cyprus)

22.05.1944 – 17.05.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Costas Christodoulou, on Tuesday 17th May 2022, at the age of 77. He leaves behind his wife Troodia and son Chris, daughter-in-law Koulla, granddaughters Marianna, Georgia and Emilia and remaining sibling Evroulla.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 8th June 2022, at 1pm, at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB, and burial at New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ.

The wake will follow at the Bar Room, Cypriot Community Centre, Earlham Grove, Wood Green, N22 5HJ. Instead of flowers there will be a donation box for various charities.

Κώστας Χριστοδούλου

(από Στρόβολο Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Κώστα Χριστοδούλου, την Τρίτη 17 Μαΐου 2022, σε ηλικία 77 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Troodia και τον γιο του Chris,η νύφη του Koulla, τις εγγονές του Marianna, Georgia και Emilia και το αδερφάκι του Evroulla.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 8 Ιουνίου 2022, στη 13.00μμ, στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, Trinity Rd, London N22 8LB, και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Η αφύπνιση θα ακολουθήσει στο Bar Room, Κυπριακό Κοινοτικό Κέντρο, Earlham Grove, Wood Green, N22 5HJ. Αντί για λουλούδια θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών για διάφορες φιλανθρωπικές οργανώσεις.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family